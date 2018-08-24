OxyContin maker Purdue must fight Montana lawsuit in state court: judge

Montana’s lawsuit against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP over its promotion of opioids is returning to state court after a federal judge rejected the drugmaker’s claim that the case raised issues that needed to be addressed at the federal level.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland on Thursday said the relief Montana was seeking under state law would not interfere with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decisions regarding how Purdue’s drugs are regulated and marketed.

