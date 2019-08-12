OxyContin maker Purdue wins delay of Maryland trial despite bankruptcy risk

A Maryland judge has delayed what would have been the first trial nationally over claims Purdue Pharma fueled the opioid epidemic, despite arguments by state’s attorney general that the OxyContin maker is seeking to buy time to prepare a bankruptcy filing.

But while Administrative Law Judge Stephen Thibodeau in Hunt Valley, Maryland, agreed in an order last week to reschedule the Sept. 16 trial, he warned that he would likely not delay it until June 2020 as the drugmaker requested.

