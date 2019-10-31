Purdue asks U.S. Supreme Court to reject Arizona opioid case

Purdue Pharma LP is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a novel case by the state of Arizona that seeks to recover billions of dollars the Sackler family members that control the company were allegedly allowed to “loot” from the OxyContin maker before it filed for bankruptcy.

Purdue’s lawyers in a brief filed on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to deny Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to pursue the state’s claims directly before the justices, saying bankruptcy court is a better forum to resolve them.

