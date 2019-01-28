Purdue loses bid to keep Massachusetts opioid complaint under wraps

A Massachusetts judge on Monday rejected Purdue Pharma LP’s efforts to keep much of a complaint filed by the state’s attorney general that seeks to hold it and members of the wealthy Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker under wraps.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders in Boston ruled that the company’s belief that parts of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s complaint misleadingly quoted from confidential records could not justify keeping it redacted.

