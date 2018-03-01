Purdue moves Montana opioid injunction fight to federal court

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP is seeking to have a federal rather than state court decide a case brought by Montana’s attorney general seeking an injunction blocking the drugmaker’s promotion of opioids.

Purdue on Tuesday removed Montana Attorney General Tim Fox’s lawsuit to federal court, saying he was trying to supplant the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s determinations on how the company’s drugs are regulated and marketed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oFXjqL