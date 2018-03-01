FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 11:24 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Purdue moves Montana opioid injunction fight to federal court

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP is seeking to have a federal rather than state court decide a case brought by Montana’s attorney general seeking an injunction blocking the drugmaker’s promotion of opioids.

Purdue on Tuesday removed Montana Attorney General Tim Fox’s lawsuit to federal court, saying he was trying to supplant the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s determinations on how the company’s drugs are regulated and marketed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oFXjqL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
