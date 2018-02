A federal appeals court has rejected Purdue Pharma LP’s bid to reverse a ruling allowing New Hampshire to pursue a lawsuit claiming the OxyContin maker deceptively marketed opioids in state rather than federal court.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Wednesday denied Purdue’s request for permission to appeal a decision that remanded New Hampshire’s lawsuit back to a state court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DXqNK7