Purdue Pharma asks federal judge to block Massachusetts complaint's release

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP on Wednesday asked a federal judge to help it keep secret internal information cited in a lawsuit by Massachusetts’ attorney general that seeks to hold the drugmaker and the Sackler family that owns it responsible for contributing to the opioid epidemic.

Purdue made the emergency request to a federal judge in Cleveland, Ohio, after a Massachusetts state court judge on Monday rejected its efforts to keep much of the heavily redacted complaint by Attorney General Maura Healey under wraps.

