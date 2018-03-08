Purdue Pharma avoids fighting Montana opioid case in state court for now

Montana’s lawsuit against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP over its promotion of opioids will stay in federal rather than state court for now.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Tuesday conditionally ordered Montana Attorney General Tim Fox’s case to be grouped with hundreds of other opioid-related lawsuits by states, counties and municipalities that have been consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio.

