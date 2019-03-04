Purdue Pharma moves to dismiss 'sensationalist' Massachusetts opioid case

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP is urging a judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Massachusetts’ attorney general that it says mischaracterized internal company records to present a “sensationalist and distorted narrative” about its role in the opioid epidemic.

Purdue said in a motion filed in Suffolk Superior Court on Friday that Attorney General Maura Healey’s lawsuit against the company and members of Sackler family who own the drugmaker primarily alleges it improperly marketed opioids for long-term therapy.

