FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 19, 2018 / 10:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Purdue Pharma must face New Hampshire opioid lawsuit - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

New Hampshire can move forward with a lawsuit accusing OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma of carrying out a deceptive marketing scheme the downplayed the risks of opioid addiction and overstated their benefits, a state court judge has ruled.

Merrimack County Superior Court Judge John Kissinger on Tuesday denied Purdue Pharma’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, the latest setback for the drugmaker as it fights a wave of similar cases claiming it contributed to the opioid epidemic.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MM3imX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.