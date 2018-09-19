Purdue Pharma must face New Hampshire opioid lawsuit - judge

New Hampshire can move forward with a lawsuit accusing OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma of carrying out a deceptive marketing scheme the downplayed the risks of opioid addiction and overstated their benefits, a state court judge has ruled.

Merrimack County Superior Court Judge John Kissinger on Tuesday denied Purdue Pharma’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, the latest setback for the drugmaker as it fights a wave of similar cases claiming it contributed to the opioid epidemic.

