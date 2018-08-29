FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018

Purdue Pharma to pay Assertio $62 mln to settle OxyContin patent case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read



Purdue Pharma LP has agreed to pay $62 million to resolve a lawsuit claiming that its flagship painkiller, OxyContin, infringed patents held by rival opioid manufacturer Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

Assertio, which up until two weeks ago was known as Depomed Inc, announced the settlement on Tuesday, resolving a long-running patent infringement lawsuit that the company filed in 2013 in federal court in Trenton, New Jersey.

