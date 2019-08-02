Purdue, Sacklers fight Massachusetts bid to make them opioid 'scapegoat'

Lawyers for Purdue Pharma LP and the wealthy Sackler family who own it on Friday urged a Massachusetts judge to dismiss a lawsuit by the state’s attorney general they say makes the OxyContin maker a “scapegoat” for the opioid crisis.

Protesters displaying photos of opioid overdose victims gathered outside Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston as inside lawyers for Purdue and the Sacklers argued Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey failed to plausibly allege the company caused the epidemic.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Yn5Xy4