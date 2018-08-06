FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 6, 2018 / 9:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Purdue loses bid to fight Oklahoma opioid case in federal court

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bid to keep a lawsuit by Oklahoma’s attorney general accusing it and other drugmakers of deceptively marketing opioid painkillers out of state court.

U.S. District Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange in Oklahoma City on Friday granted Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s motion to remand a lawsuit he filed last year in a state court, clearing the way for the case go to trial in May 2019.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AMnPab

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.