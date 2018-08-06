Purdue loses bid to fight Oklahoma opioid case in federal court

A federal judge has rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bid to keep a lawsuit by Oklahoma’s attorney general accusing it and other drugmakers of deceptively marketing opioid painkillers out of state court.

U.S. District Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange in Oklahoma City on Friday granted Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s motion to remand a lawsuit he filed last year in a state court, clearing the way for the case go to trial in May 2019.

