Purdue Pharma loses bid to dismiss Alaska lawsuit over opioid marketing

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP must face a lawsuit by Alaska’s attorney general accusing the drug producer of fraudulently marketing opioids and misrepresenting the risk of addiction associated with the painkillers, a state court judge has ruled.

Superior Court Judge Dani Crosby in Anchorage on Thursday largely denied Purdue’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit the state filed in October, one of several cases nationally accusing the drugmaker of contributing to the opioid epidemic.

