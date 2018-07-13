FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 8:54 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Purdue Pharma loses bid to dismiss Alaska lawsuit over opioid marketing

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP must face a lawsuit by Alaska’s attorney general accusing the drug producer of fraudulently marketing opioids and misrepresenting the risk of addiction associated with the painkillers, a state court judge has ruled.

Superior Court Judge Dani Crosby in Anchorage on Thursday largely denied Purdue’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit the state filed in October, one of several cases nationally accusing the drugmaker of contributing to the opioid epidemic.

