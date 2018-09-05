Vermont sues Purdue Pharma following opioid settlement talks

Vermont on Wednesday became the latest state to sue OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP, accusing the company of contributing to an opioid addiction epidemic by deceptively marketing its painkillers as an appropriate treatment for chronic pain.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said the pharmaceutical manufacturer’s opioid marketing was the “genesis” of a health crisis that has impacted the state and country, at a news conference in Burlington announcing the lawsuit, which was filed in Chittenden County Superior Court.

