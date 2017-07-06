FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2017 / 8:57 PM / a month ago

Vivus, Teva settle lawsuit over Teva's planned generic Qsymia

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Vivus Inc has reached an agreement allowing Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd to launch a generic version of its anti-obesity drug Qsymia by December 2024, settling a patent lawsuit Vivus brought in New Jersey federal court.

The settlement allows Teva to launch its product about four and a half years before Vivus's last patents on the drug are set to expire in mid-2029. It could allow Teva to launch its generic even earlier than that under some circumstances, in which case Teva would pay a royalty, Vivus said in a press release on Wednesday. It did not provide any further details.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sRQ529

