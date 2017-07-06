Vivus, Teva settle lawsuit over Teva's planned generic Qsymia

Vivus Inc has reached an agreement allowing Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd to launch a generic version of its anti-obesity drug Qsymia by December 2024, settling a patent lawsuit Vivus brought in New Jersey federal court.

The settlement allows Teva to launch its product about four and a half years before Vivus's last patents on the drug are set to expire in mid-2029. It could allow Teva to launch its generic even earlier than that under some circumstances, in which case Teva would pay a royalty, Vivus said in a press release on Wednesday. It did not provide any further details.

