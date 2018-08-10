Virginia top court rules Quest whistleblower owed cut of gross settlement

The Virginia Supreme Court has ruled that whistleblowers who sue companies for defrauding the state’s Medicaid program are entitled to have their cut of any settlement that results be based on the gross proceeds rather than state’s net share.

In an unanimous opinion on Thursday, the court said Virginia owed Hunter Laboratories LLC, and its owner Chris Riedel, $350,000 of a $1.25 million settlement it reached with Quest Diagnostics Inc in 2014.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KJMqvW