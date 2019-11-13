IN BRIEF: Radiopharmaceuticals group lacks standing to challenge Medicaid rule - judge

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a case challenging a U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule that subjects radioactive compounds used to diagnose and treat cancer to the Medicaid drug rebate program’s reimbursement requirements.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Watson in Washington, D.C., said the Council on Radionuclides and Radiopharmaceuticals Inc (CORAR) failed to show it had standing to pursue the case on behalf of its members, radiopharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors.

