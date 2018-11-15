Ranbaxy beats class certification bid in case over contamination threat

A federal judge has refused to certify a class of consumers who sued India’s Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd to obtain a refund for generic Lipitor pills they bought that the company later recalled due to a possible contamination threat.

U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan in Trenton, New Jersey in a ruling made public on Wednesday said the case was not appropriate for class treatment because the laws of 50 different states would apply, meaning common issues did not predominate.

