PBM group asks court to put Trump's last-minute drug rebate rule on hold

An industry group representing pharmacy benefit managers has asked a federal judge to rule that a last-minute Trump administration rule aimed at lowering drug prices cannot take effect on Jan. 1, 2022, saying the date would upend the PBMs’ ongoing negotiations with drug companies and private Medicare plans.

In a motion filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) sought partial summary judgment only on the issue of the rule’s effective date, saying it would seek other relief later.

