Regeneron sues Trump administration over drug pricing rule

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc filed a lawsuit on Friday challenging a new rule issued by the Trump administration that aims to lower drug prices by tying payments by Medicare for some medications to the lowest price paid by certain other countries.

The drugmaker filed the lawsuit in federal court in White Plains, New York, adding to the mounting legal challenges facing the rule, which the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services unveiled on Nov. 20 after President Donald Trump’s electoral loss.

