Mental health facility settles U.S. probe for nearly $7 million

A Mississippi community health center has agreed to pay $6.93 million to resolve claims that it defrauded federal healthcare programs by filing false claims for services that it either did not provide or that were provided by unqualified employees.

The settlement with Region 8 Mental Health Services was announced on Thursday by U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst in Jackson, Mississippi, and resolves allegations that arose from a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former employee.

