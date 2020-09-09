Westlaw News
Clerical error in HHS reimbursement rule didn't favor hospital - 5th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday rejected a Louisiana hospital’s novel claim that confusing wording in a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule meant it could choose the rate at which it was reimbursed by the federal government.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the 2005 rule created a formula for reimbursing inpatient psychiatric facilities that was intended to change each year effective Jan. 1, even though the previous year’s rate only expired on that date.

