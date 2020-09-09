Clerical error in HHS reimbursement rule didn't favor hospital - 5th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday rejected a Louisiana hospital’s novel claim that confusing wording in a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule meant it could choose the rate at which it was reimbursed by the federal government.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the 2005 rule created a formula for reimbursing inpatient psychiatric facilities that was intended to change each year effective Jan. 1, even though the previous year’s rate only expired on that date.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Fib4qL