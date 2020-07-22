IN BRIEF: 18-year-old beneficiary bound by health plan’s reimbursement terms – 7th Cir.

An 18-year-old who received more than $300,000 in medical benefits under her father’s health plan must fully reimburse the plan out of a subsequent $1.5 million tort settlement, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Monday.

Shelby Haynes, represented on appeal by Moore & Yaklevich and the Law Office of Carmen D. Caruso, argued that she was not bound by the reimbursement provisions of The Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Health and Welfare Fund’s ERISA plan because it had not obtained her written consent to those provisions after she turned 18.

