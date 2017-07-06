Missouri nursing home operator in $8.3 million settlement with U.S.

Missouri-based nursing home operator Reliant Care Group has agreed to pay nearly $8.34 million to resolve allegations it submitted false claims to Medicare for providing unnecessary therapy to residents of its facilities.

The civil settlement with Reliant was announced by the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Carrie Costantin in St. Louis on Wednesday and resolves claims against the company under the False Claims Act.

