Rehabilitation provider Reliant settles U.S. kickback probe for $6.1 mln

Rehabilitation therapy services provider Reliant Rehabilitation Holdings Inc has agreed to pay $6.1 million to settle claims by the U.S. government that it paid kickbacks to nursing homes in exchange for contracting with the company.

The settlement with the Plano, Texas-based company was announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday and resolves allegations first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in federal court in Dallas by a Michigan doctor in 2016.

