FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 24, 2018 / 10:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Rehabilitation provider Reliant settles U.S. kickback probe for $6.1 mln

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Rehabilitation therapy services provider Reliant Rehabilitation Holdings Inc has agreed to pay $6.1 million to settle claims by the U.S. government that it paid kickbacks to nursing homes in exchange for contracting with the company.

The settlement with the Plano, Texas-based company was announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday and resolves allegations first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in federal court in Dallas by a Michigan doctor in 2016.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o6hY6v

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.