Christian docs ask 5th Circuit to be excused from performing abortion, gender surgery under ACA

A group of healthcare providers on Wednesday urged the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to enjoin the federal government from interpreting the Affordable Care Act’s non-discrimination provision to require them to perform gender transition or abortion procedures.

Joseph Davis of Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, arguing for Franciscan Alliance Inc, Christian Medical and Dental Society and Specialty Physicians of Illinois LLC told the court that an injunction was needed even though a lower court had ruled in his clients’ favor and vacated parts of a 2016 federal non-discrimination rule. He said the lower court had incorrectly refused to enter an injunction and his clients could still face enforcement under a replacement rule.

