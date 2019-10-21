IN BRIEF: 3rd Circuit won't reconsider sending Remicade antitrust case to arbitration

The full 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday declined to reconsider a ruling that forced into arbitration an antitrust case by a drug wholesaler accusing Johnson & Johnson of suppressing competition for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade.

The ruling, issued on Sept. 13 by a three-judge panel, had overturned a 2018 decision by U.S. District Judge Curtis Joyner in Philadelphia by holding that a broadly worded arbitration clause contained in the drug distribution contract Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc had with J&J covered its claims.

