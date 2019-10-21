Westlaw News
October 21, 2019 / 9:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

IN BRIEF: 3rd Circuit won't reconsider sending Remicade antitrust case to arbitration

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The full 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday declined to reconsider a ruling that forced into arbitration an antitrust case by a drug wholesaler accusing Johnson & Johnson of suppressing competition for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade.

The ruling, issued on Sept. 13 by a three-judge panel, had overturned a 2018 decision by U.S. District Judge Curtis Joyner in Philadelphia by holding that a broadly worded arbitration clause contained in the drug distribution contract Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc had with J&J covered its claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2P4tvBQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below