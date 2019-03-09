Westlaw News
March 9, 2019 / 12:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

J&J can't arbitrate Remicade antitrust case, drug wholesaler argues

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A drug wholesaler is urging a federal appeals court to not send a lawsuit accusing Johnson & Johnson of seeking to suppress competition for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade to arbitration.

Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc told the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a brief on Thursday that a federal judge in Philadelphia correctly determined its antitrust claims did not fall within the scope of an arbitration agreement it had signed with J&J.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2H92YA6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
