J&J can't arbitrate Remicade antitrust case, drug wholesaler argues

A drug wholesaler is urging a federal appeals court to not send a lawsuit accusing Johnson & Johnson of seeking to suppress competition for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade to arbitration.

Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc told the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a brief on Thursday that a federal judge in Philadelphia correctly determined its antitrust claims did not fall within the scope of an arbitration agreement it had signed with J&J.

