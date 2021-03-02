L.A.’s Mark Geragos loses battle over outdoor dining ban

A California appeals court has rejected a challenge by restaurateurs, including noted attorney Mark Geragos, to Los Angeles County’s now-lifted ban on outdoor dining, ruling that the county did not need a study specifically showing that the ban would prevent the spread of COVID-19 because it had a “rational basis” to believe it would.

The decision, handed down Monday by California’s Second Appellate District Court of Appeal, reversed a lower court’s decision in favor of a restaurant co-owned by Geragos - known for representing celebrities including Michael Jackson, Colin Kaepernick and actor Jussie Smollett - and the California Restaurant Association (CRA), represented by Dennis Ellis of Browne George Ross O’Brien Annaguey & Ellis.

