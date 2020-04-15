IN BRIEF: Rice University to pay $3.75 million to resolve U.S. research grant fraud probe

Rice University has agreed to pay $3.75 million to resolve allegations that it misused National Science Foundation grant funds to pay graduate students to teach instead of perform research, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The settlement resolved an investigation launched in 2016 into whether the Houston, Texas-based school defrauded the agency, which provides about a quarter of the funding to all federally-supported college and university research.

