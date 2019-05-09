U.S. urges top court to reject $12 billion Obamacare 'risk-corridor' case

Claims by health insurers that the U.S. government pulled a “bait-and-switch” by withholding $12 billion owed to them under an Obamacare program “ring hollow,” the Trump administration said in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject their case.

The administration in a brief filed on Wednesday argued the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit correctly found that Congress eliminated the government’s obligation to make payments under an temporary program aimed at encouraging insurers to cover previously-uninsured people.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HbTbbB