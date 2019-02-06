Insurers ask top court to restore Obamacare 'risk corridor' payments

The U.S. government has carried out a “bait-and-switch” by withholding $12 billion owed to health insurers under an Obamacare program aimed at encouraging them to cover previously-uninsured people, an insurer told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday.

Moda Health Plan Inc and at least three other insurers separately asked the justices to review a June ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which found that Congress had suspended the government’s obligation to make the payments.

