Former Genentech employees indicted for trade secrets theft

Four former employees of Roche Holding AG’s Genentech unit have been indicted on charges that they stole trade secrets to help a Taiwanese company that was developing drugs similar to the biotech’s medicines.

Former Genentech employees Xanthe Lam, Allen Lam, James Quach and John Chan were charged in an indictment unsealed on Monday in federal court in San Francisco with engaging in a scheme to funnel Genentech’s trade secrets to JHL Biotech Inc.

