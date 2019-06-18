Westlaw News
Roche defeats investor lawsuit alleging undisclosed drug researcher conflict

Nate Raymond

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Roche Holding AG of misleading investors by announcing the results of a study examining how a combination of medications fared in treating breast cancer without disclosing that a key researcher had a conflict of interest.

U.S. District Judge Anne Thompson in Trenton, New Jersey on Monday ruled that Roche’s alleged failure to disclose it had paid $3 million to a researcher from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who was an author on the study, was not a material misrepresentation.

