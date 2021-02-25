Roche obtains $43 mln settlement in rebate fraud case

Healthcare conglomerate Roche has secured a $43 million settlement from pharmacy network Priority Healthcare Corp and associated entities and individuals, which Roche had accused of engaging in an insurance fraud scheme involving its Accu-Chek diabetes test strips.

The settlement, disclosed in a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama on Tuesday, also includes a permanent injunction barring defendants from selling the test strips.

