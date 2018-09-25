FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 11:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Roche wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over drug trial results

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a proposed securities class action accusing Roche Holding AG of misleading investors about the results of a study that examined combining the biotech’s newer targeted drug for breast cancer with an older treatment.

U.S. District Judge Anne Thompson in Trenton, New Jersey ruled on Monday the lawsuit failed to show Roche or a top executive did not believe the results were “positive” or “terrific” when they made statements about them prior to their publication.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NC4xKN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
