Drug distributor exec doesn't deserve 'free pass' for opioid sales - U.S.

Federal prosecutors say the former chief executive of drug distributor Rochester Drug Co-operative Inc is seeking to use his C-Suite status to secure a “free pass for his drug dealing” and role in fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Prosecutors in brief filed on Tuesday urged a Manhattan federal judge to reject former CEO Laurence Doud’s argument that he was too far removed from the drugs’ ultimate users to be prosecuted for illegally distributing controlled substances.

