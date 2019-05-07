Opioid distributor staffs compliance committee required by $20 million settlement

Rochester Drug Co-operative Inc has hired an ex-prosecutor and a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration official to head a compliance committee established as part of a $20 million deal resolving the first criminal case against an opioid distributor.

Rochester, one of the 10 largest U.S. drug distributors, announced the hires on Tuesday, two weeks after it entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Manhattan resolving charges it turned a blind eye to thousands of suspicious orders for opioids.

