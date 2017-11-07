Ropes & Gray disqualified from drug company representation

A federal magistrate has disqualified Boston-based law firm Ropes & Gray from representing Foundation Medicine Inc in a false advertising lawsuit brought by biotechnology company Guardant Health Inc.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco ruled that Ropes & Gray had breached a duty of loyalty to Guardant, which had still been a client at the time the law firm began advising Foundation on the lawsuit.

