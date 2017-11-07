FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ropes & Gray disqualified from drug company representation
Sections
Featured
Crisis spawns boom in gambling
Venezuela
Crisis spawns boom in gambling
Guns lumped with hospitals, greeting cards in fund filings
Exchange-Traded Funds
Guns lumped with hospitals, greeting cards in fund filings
Preparation and prayers before heading to Raqqa’s front lines
Reuters Backstory
Preparation and prayers before heading to Raqqa’s front lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 7, 2017 / 10:12 PM / in an hour

Ropes & Gray disqualified from drug company representation

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal magistrate has disqualified Boston-based law firm Ropes & Gray from representing Foundation Medicine Inc in a false advertising lawsuit brought by biotechnology company Guardant Health Inc.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco ruled that Ropes & Gray had breached a duty of loyalty to Guardant, which had still been a client at the time the law firm began advising Foundation on the lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jbdoV9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.