Judge rebuffs Merck's renewed bid to arbitrate vaccine antitrust cases

A lawsuit accusing Merck & Co Inc of illegally stifling competition for its rotavirus vaccine RotaTeq can proceed as a class action, a Philadelphia federal judge has ruled, rejecting the drugmaker’s bid to send the case to arbitration a second time after being directed by a U.S. appeals court to reconsider the issue.

U.S. District Judge J. Curtis Joyner on Friday ruled the plaintiffs, pediatric practices that had bought the vaccine through so-called physician buying groups (PBGs), are not bound by arbitration clauses in agreements between Merck and the buying groups.

