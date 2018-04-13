FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 12:21 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Oxygen equipment supplier Rotech settles billing case for $9.68 mln

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Rotech Healthcare Inc will pay $9.68 million to resolve claims that it billed Medicare for unused or unnecessary oxygen to go with respiratory equipment it rented out to patients, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The civil settlement with the Florida-based company resolved allegations first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed in federal court in Sherman, Texas under the False Claims Act by a former employee.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Hjj7ml

