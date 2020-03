PRAGUE, March 17 (Reuters) - Czech car plant TPCA, a joint venture of Toyota and Peugeot maker PSA, will halt production on March 25 due to the fallout from the spread of the coronavirus, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said the plant in Kolin, 60 km (37 miles) east of Prague, would thus extend an earlier planned outage that was due to take place from April 6 until April 17.