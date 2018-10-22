Biotech company RXi files trade secret lawsuit against former exec

Massachusetts-based biotechnology company RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp is suing its former chief scientific officer, saying she misappropriated trade secrets related to its gene-silencing research that could be used to develop drug treatments.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston on Friday, RXi alleged that Anastasia Khvorova has been misusing its confidential information since leaving the company in 2012 to work at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

