IN BRIEF: Nursing home chain Saber settles Medicare billing probe for $10 million

Nursing home chain operator Saber Healthcare Group has agreed to pay $10 million to resolve claims it billed Medicare for rehabilitation therapy services that were not reasonable or necessary, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The settlement resolves allegations first raised against Saber, which operates skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in six states, in a whistleblower lawsuit filed by rehabilitation therapists and therapy managers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XCdwzu