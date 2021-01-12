Court blocks proposed Philadelphia safe injection site

A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked what would be the nation’s first supervised drug-injection site from opening in Philadelphia, saying it ran afoul of a federal law originally passed to shut down drug dens.

“Though the opioid crisis may call for innovative solutions, local innovations may not break federal law,” wrote Judge Stephanos Bibas of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, siding with U.S. Attorney William McSwain of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, who had sued to block the site.

