DOJ urges court to shut down proposed Philadelphia safe injection site

A federal prosecutor on Monday urged a U.S. appeals court to block the nation’s first supervised drug-injection site from opening in Philadelphia, saying it would run afoul of federal drug laws.

The three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could decide the fate of Safehouse, a non-profit that aims to open a facility where drug users can safely inject heroin, fentanyl or other drugs in the presence of medical professionals who could treat them for overdoses.

