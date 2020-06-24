Westlaw News
June 24, 2020 / 10:11 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Judge blocks first U.S. safe-injection site amid appeal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Wednesday granted the U.S. Justice Department’s request to stay a ruling that would have allowed the nation’s first supervised drug-injection site to open in Philadelphia, citing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Gerald Austin McHugh in Philadelphia put on hold an order issued in February declaring that the Controlled Substances Act does not bar the non-profit Safehouse from providing overdose prevention services at the planned facility.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Z5PWtN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below