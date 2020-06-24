IN BRIEF: Judge blocks first U.S. safe-injection site amid appeal

A federal judge on Wednesday granted the U.S. Justice Department’s request to stay a ruling that would have allowed the nation’s first supervised drug-injection site to open in Philadelphia, citing the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Gerald Austin McHugh in Philadelphia put on hold an order issued in February declaring that the Controlled Substances Act does not bar the non-profit Safehouse from providing overdose prevention services at the planned facility.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Z5PWtN