IN BRIEF: Judge clears way for first U.S. safe-injection site

A federal judge has cleared the way for the nation’s first supervised drug-injection site to open in Philadelphia over the objections of the U.S. Justice Department, which says the non-profit’s plan to open the facility would violate U.S. drug laws.

U.S. District Judge Gerald Austin McHugh in Philadelphia on Tuesday entered a judgment declaring that the Controlled Substances Act does not bar the non-profit Safehouse from providing overdose prevention services at the planned facility.

