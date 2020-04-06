Pfizer, Baxter defeat intravenous saline solutions antitrust case

A federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action accusing Baxter International and Pfizer Inc’s Hospira of engaging in an anticompetitive scheme to restrict the output of intravenous saline solutions in order to boost prices.

U.S. District Judge John Tharp in Chicago on Friday ruled that while the complaint claimed both companies participated in the antitrust conspiracy, it only alleged detailed facts about Hospira while making conclusory allegations about Baxter.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dYlIjd